“Eli’s Places” Season Finale Offers Ghostbusters-inspired Teaser for “Peyton and Eli’s Spooky Adventure”

In this week’s season finale of Eli’s Places on ESPN+, we got a bit of a teaser for the upcoming Halloween special Peyton and Eli’s Spooky Adventure.

While we learned about this special a couple of weeks ago

It didn’t give us much, but we do see the Manning brother interrupt legendary running back Jerom Bettis in a class and enlist him to join them on their spooky adventure.

And while the description of the special did call it a “ghost busting Halloween adventure,” it didn’t specifically say the iconic Ghostbusters uniform and logo would be included in the special.

The teaser even gives us a glimpse of the Ecto-1, the iconic Ghostbusters car.

Peyton and Eli’s Spooky Adventure will debut on ESPN+ on October 23rd.

You can check out a recap of the season two finale of Eli's Places here

About Peyton and Eli’s Spooky Adventure:

When two Irish football players see the ghost of Notre Dame’s most legendary football player, head coach Marcus Freeman calls in Peyton, Eli and Jerome Bettis for a ghost busting Halloween Adventure.