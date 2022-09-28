In a new episode of 20/20, they go inside the investigation with detectives who cracked the case of Sherri Papini, who is set to serve an 18-month sentence in prison for lying to federal agents about her fabricated kidnapping. 20/20 The Vanishing Act will air on September 30th (9:01–11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC as well as the next day on Hulu.

