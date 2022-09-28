New Limited Edition La Cabane Des Robinson Collectible Key Coming Soon to Disneyland Paris

A limited edition La Cabane des Robinson Attraction Key will be released at Disneyland Paris on Friday, September 30th.
What’s Happening:
- Let’s dance to the Swisskapolka! The La Cabane des Robinson Attraction Key will be released this Friday, September 30th – a limited edition 1992, at a retail price of 27€.
- Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty App Wednesday, September 28th at 6 PM.
- Last chance tickets on Thursday, September 29th starting 9:30 AM.
- The sale will take place at Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost (Disneyland Park) starting 12 PM – with a limit of 2 units per digital ticket.
- Original Lineberty ticket required and screenshots or videos are not accepted.