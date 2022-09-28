New music from Onyx Collective’s Reasonable Doubt is now available. Two original songs, It’s All Us and Cross The Line, featured in Onyx Collective’s new series Reasonable Doubt are available now following the two episode series premiere yesterday and currently streaming on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Driving the music of Reasonable Doubt are composer Adrian Younge and A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad who produced the score as well as producing and co-writing original music for the show. The first track, It’s All Us, is the series main theme and is performed by Nayanna Holley who transforms the main title theme into a sultry and smoky slow burn of soulful vocals. Meanwhile, Anthony Chatmon II delivers raw emotion over a nocturnal piano-laden soundscape with Cross The Line.
- More original songs will be released as the series unfolds including songs performed by Alice Smith, Ladybug Mecca and Danielle Ponder.
- The Reasonable Doubt Official Playlist, curated by Onyx Collective in collaboration with Hollywood Records, highlights needle drops from Kanye, JAY-Z, Lil’ Kim and more featured in the show and can be streamed HERE.
- The Reasonable Doubt Official Score Soundtrack with music by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, will release on November 4th, 2022.
About Reasonable Doubt:
- In Reasonable Doubt, you'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you're the one in trouble.
- Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.
- Reasonable Doubt is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington directs and executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films.
- Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay serve as co-executive producers. The series is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.