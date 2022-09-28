New music from Onyx Collective’s Reasonable Doubt is now available. Two original songs, It’s All Us and Cross The Line, featured in Onyx Collective’s new series Reasonable Doubt are available now following the two episode series premiere yesterday and currently streaming on Hulu.

Driving the music of Reasonable Doubt are composer Adrian Younge and A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad who produced the score as well as producing and co-writing original music for the show. The first track, It’s All Us , is the series main theme and is performed by Nayanna Holley who transforms the main title theme into a sultry and smoky slow burn of soulful vocals. Meanwhile, Anthony Chatmon II delivers raw emotion over a nocturnal piano-laden soundscape with Cross The Line .

The Reasonable Doubt Official Playlist, curated by Onyx Collective in collaboration with Hollywood Records, highlights needle drops from Kanye, JAY-Z, Lil’ Kim and more featured in the show and can be streamed HERE

About Reasonable Doubt: