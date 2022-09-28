Trailer Released for “The Hair Tales” Premiering October 22nd

The new trailer for The Hair Tales is now available. This series will premiere on Saturday, October 22nd on both Hulu and OWN at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
What’s Happening:
- Today, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Disney's Onyx Collective jointly reveal the key art and official series trailer for The Hair Tales, a dynamic celebration of Black women's identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair.
- The Hair Tales is a docuseries where six diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey – lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Trace Ellis Ross.
- Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose.
- From executive producers Oprah Winfrey, Trace Ellis Ross and Michaela angela Davis, The Hair Tales will debut with the first two episodes on Hulu and OWN, with two episodes releasing weekly on Hulu and one episode releasing weekly on OWN.