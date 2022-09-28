UNIVRS Now Open at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

UNIVRS is now open at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Here, guests can find limited-edition and character-inspired merchandise. This includes merchandise inspired by Jurassic Park, E.T., JAWS, Universal Monsters, Felix the Cat, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Universal UNIVRS – a new, first-of-its-kind retail destination is now open at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

This brick-and-mortar store brings favorite brands from across NBCUniversal to life in a unique shopping destination that leans into the “get it before it’s gone” drop culture shopping mentality.

Open in time for Halloween Horror Nights and seasonal holiday celebrations at Universal Studios Hollywood, UNIVRS is open 7 days a week.

Tapping into entertainment and fashion tastemakers through their style-driven offerings, merchandise at UNIVRS marries popular brand designs with current fashion silhouettes and trending styles, driven by favorite characters and iconic on-screen moments – such as Illumination’s Minions, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic Park and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial , and classic characters like Felix the Cat, Universal Monsters and more.

, and classic characters like and more. Exclusive merchandise will be released in limited quantities; from tees and hoodies, to track suits and hats, to tote bags and skate decks, products will range in price from $30-$100 and in size from XS-2XL, across the mens, womens and unisex categories.

Developed by Universal Products & Experiences – a new division of Universal Parks and Resorts – the store aims to “drop” new styles in limited quantities every few months, with products available only at the UNIVRS store, which is located in the Universal Studio Store adjacent to the theme park’s main entrance.

With a focus on culture and creatives, UNIVRS also serves as a way to highlight international and local artists through exclusive merchandise.

Artists from the UK and Korea – Marylou Faure SAMBYPEN Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru that have been applied to various streetwear styles, such as bucket and corduroy hats, crop tank tops, matching sweatshirt and pant sets, track suits, tees and more.

that have been applied to various streetwear styles, such as bucket and corduroy hats, crop tank tops, matching sweatshirt and pant sets, track suits, tees and more. Additionally, Los Angeles-based artist, Jason Keam th anniversary of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial; this mural art will also inspire designs for exclusive apparel and totes – coming soon!

UNIVRS Merchandise Highlights Include:

Numbskull’s Rubber Road (UK) collectible ducks, featuring rubber ducks as characters from popular NBCUniversal film and TV brands, such as Good Luck Trolls, Illumination’s Minions, JAWS, Back to the Future and more.

and more. Kid Robot collectible 11″ figures showcasing Illumination’s Minions.

Bucket and trucker hats, along with tees, hoodies, tracksuits, socks and more feature artwork by international designers Marylou Faure (UK) and SAMBYPEN (Korea) inspired by colorful interpretations of the 1960s/70s vibe as seen in Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The classic black and white Felix the Cat appears in a variety of colors and patterns in a varsity style aesthetic across beanies, skirts, shirts, jackets, sweaters, tees and more.

Good Luck Trolls combine with positive affirmations and tie dye for a collection of sweatshirts, sweatpants, tees and totes.

Short and long-sleeve unisex tees featuring various artwork of iconic NBCUniversal characters, such as JAWS, Big Lebowski, Hot Stuff, Richie Rich, Fast & Furious, The Breakfast Club, Universal Monsters and more.

and more. Unisex apparel and totes showcase iconic black and white film imagery and iconography from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment classics such as: E.T., Jurassic Park, Back to the Future and more.

and more. Skate decks featuring colorful artwork inspired by brands like Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, E.T. and Minions.

What They’re Saying: