Walt Disney World Fab 50 Mini Figure Blind Pack Series 2 Now Available on shopDisney

As part of the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, the resort unveiled Fab 50 figures at the parks. Now those character statues have been turned into mini collectibles that are available on shopDisney!

Join in the World’s Most Magical Celebration and commemorate 50 years of Walt Disney World with a collection of miniature figures that resemble the Fab 50 statues at the parks.

shopDisney has released Series 2 of the Blind Pack collectibles Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Goofy Pluto Bambi with Thumper Orange Bird Simba Timon with Pumbaa Woody with Bo Peep R2-D2

The fully sculpted figures are decorated with a golden finish and each measures about 2 1/2'' tall.

Packaging is a decorative royal blue blind box featuring the Walt Disney World 50th logo in gold.

Each box contains 1 randomly selected figure from 10 overall designs in Series 2.

The Walt Disney World Fab 50 Series 2 Figure – Blind Packs sell for $12.99 ( a $3 increase from Series 1 shopDisney

Walt Disney World Fab 50 Series 2 Figure – Blind Pack

Good to Know:

Specific designs can not be requested.

All sales final. No refunds, exchanges or returns for this item.

Statue Guide:

As Walt Disney World installed the Fab 50 friends, our team went around the parks to take pictures of these stunning figures and we’ve compiled the full list into one handy article! Check out our post with photos and locations of the Fab 50 Sculptures