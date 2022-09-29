Alexis Rose Announces Hulu Will Be the Official Destination for “Schitt’s Creek”

Alexis Rose has announced that Hulu will be the official destination for Schitt's Creek beginning October 3rd.

What’s Happening:

Alexis Rose Communications was happy to share that Hulu will be the official destination for Schitt's Creek beginning October 3rd.

Letter From Alexis Rose:

Every now and again, spending like a little bit of money on something really special can definitely help make you smile.

And that's why I, like, commend Hulu for seeking us out at Alexis Rose Communications, because we totally get it.

Generally speaking, we at Alexis Rose Communications believe there is nothing wrong with asking for what you deserve. And after weeks and weeks of, like, heavy business negotiations with Hulu, I could absolutely not say no as a businesswoman.

The world deserves the best. And I love that journey for them.