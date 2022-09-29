Chris Hemsworth’s New Production Company Enters First-Look Deal with National Geographic

Chris Hemsworth and his producing partner Ben Grayson, have launched Wild State, their new multiplatform production company, which will enter into a first-look deal with National Geographic, as reported by Variety.

What’s Happening:

Wild State’s first-look deal with National Geographic will include the development of all unscripted projects in the areas of adventure, exploration, travel and science for all of the network’s platforms and National Geographic-produced Disney+

The newly-formed production company has several properties ready to go out to market across unscripted, scripted and brand projects.

The unscripted development deal with Wild State comes ahead of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, the upcoming Disney+ Original series from National Geographic set to premiere later this year. The six-episode series was created by Darren Aronofsky and hails from his production company Protozoa, Jane Root’s Nutopia and Wild State.

What They’re Saying:

Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson said: “As lifelong fans of National Geographic, we are thrilled to be able to continue and deepen our partnership with them along with the entire Disney+ platform. Wild State is dedicated to generating immersive narratives that both entertain and shine a light on important issues around the globe. We’re grateful for the opportunity to tell highly impactful, important stories in the unscripted space backed by the support of the premier global conservation and environmental brand in Nat Geo.”

“As lifelong fans of National Geographic, we are thrilled to be able to continue and deepen our partnership with them along with the entire Disney+ platform. Wild State is dedicated to generating immersive narratives that both entertain and shine a light on important issues around the globe. We’re grateful for the opportunity to tell highly impactful, important stories in the unscripted space backed by the support of the premier global conservation and environmental brand in Nat Geo.” Tom McDonald, executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Programming for National Geographic Content said: “Chris and Ben have been exceptional partners to work with, dedicated to creating and producing the most gripping unscripted programming. We’re thrilled to be entering into this long-term partnership with Wild State and can’t wait to build the next generation of blockbuster factual content with them.”