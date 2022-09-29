DIS Con 2022 Postponed to February or March 2023 Due to Hurricane Ian

DIS Con 2022, a one-of-a-kind expo that was planned to take place at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort on September 30th and October 1st, has been postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

Since Florida is in a state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian – and with many participants unable to join due to flight cancellations – the two-day convention portion of DIS Con 2022 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort has been postponed.

The event will be rescheduled to February or March 2023, and updated information will be shared as soon as possible.

All convention tickets will be refunded on October 7th. If you would like to convert your ticket to a donation to Give Kids The World to make wishes come true for critically ill children and their families, please contact [email protected] prior to October 7th, and a donation receipt will be provided.

When it takes place next year, DIS Con will feature celebrity panels, meet and greets, unique vendors (with twice as many artisans as last year!), amazing photo ops, and a HUGE memorabilia silent auction.

DIS Con 2022 benefits Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical weeklong, cost-free wish vacations at no cost. Proceeds will be generated by ticket sales; sponsorships; a vendor hall; and a charity auction on both days offering guests the chance to bid on hundreds of autographed items, Disney memorabilia and collectibles – including rare and vintage items and original Disney artwork.