DIS Con 2022 Postponed to February or March 2023 Due to Hurricane Ian

DIS Con 2022, a one-of-a-kind expo that was planned to take place at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort on September 30th and October 1st, has been postponed due to Hurricane Ian.
What’s Happening:
- Since Florida is in a state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian – and with many participants unable to join due to flight cancellations – the two-day convention portion of DIS Con 2022 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort has been postponed.
- The event will be rescheduled to February or March 2023, and updated information will be shared as soon as possible.
- All convention tickets will be refunded on October 7th. If you would like to convert your ticket to a donation to Give Kids The World to make wishes come true for critically ill children and their families, please contact [email protected] prior to October 7th, and a donation receipt will be provided.
- The After Hours Party at EPCOT on Saturday, October 1st, will take place as scheduled. Tickets are still available and can be purchased on the event details page.
- When it takes place next year, DIS Con will feature celebrity panels, meet and greets, unique vendors (with twice as many artisans as last year!), amazing photo ops, and a HUGE memorabilia silent auction.
- DIS Con 2022 benefits Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical weeklong, cost-free wish vacations at no cost. Proceeds will be generated by ticket sales; sponsorships; a vendor hall; and a charity auction on both days offering guests the chance to bid on hundreds of autographed items, Disney memorabilia and collectibles – including rare and vintage items and original Disney artwork.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning