Halloween 2022: Bewitching “Hocus Pocus 2” Collection Comes to ColourPop

ColourPop is back with another wicked makeup collaboration, this time inspired by the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2. ColourPop is inviting fans to unleash their inner baddies alongside Winifred, Mary and Sarah who are here to wreak havoc…and look glamorous.

ColourPop is taking one more haunting tour with the Sanderson Sisters this Halloween and everyone is welcome to join the madness.

—which is now streaming on —full of dreamy eyeshadows, glittering glosses and a few witchy essentials. This series showcases the sisters in an animated style and presents them in full spectrum of color. And not to worry, the mascara packaging and cute cat ear hair clips guarantee that Billy Butcherson and Binx aren’t far behind.

With two successful releases behind them, this marks the third Hocus Pocus collab for ColourPop. However, fans shouldn’t delay if they love this collection, as the website notes this is ColourPop’s “final flight” with the Sanderson sisters.

The Hocus Pocus 2 Collection is available now from ColourPop.com. Items in the collection are priced between $9-$24 for single products and $24-$99 for sets.

All Hallows Eve Pressed Powder Palette – $24

Candle is Alight – ivory gold duo chrome with silver, gold and green glittery sparkle; Spell Book – matte warm tan; Cursed – bright lime green with silvery pin points; Havoc – matte soft cool-toned taupe; 17th Century – metallic platinum silver with gold duo chrome finish; 29 Years – metallic antique bronze; Marvelous – metallic bright orange; Brew Another Batch – metallic true lime green; Wicked Ways – metallic vivid warm violet with blue duo chrome finish; Witch Hunters – matte mid-tone taupe grey; Cometh to Us – matte cool-toned smoky brown; Doomed – matte vibrant red orange; Night of Sins – matte rich forest green; Observe – matte rich cool-toned purple; Till Midnight – matte true midnight black



Eye Spell Eye Set – $36

Butcherson BFF Mascara

Jelly Much Shadow

Witches’ Brew Lip Set – $24

Get all 3 Sanderson lip glosses in one spell casting set

Give Him Fur Hair Clips – $10

Butcherson BFF Mascara – $10

Find the Book Face & Body Highlighter – $15

Liquid-powder highlighter that features ultra-dimensional shimmer with a buttery soft texture

Gather your coven and dress the parts of Winifred, Mary and Sarah for the ultimate Halloween group costume! You can find simple accessory sets (hooded cape and wig or headband) on shopDisney to help recreate the essence of your favorite witch.

