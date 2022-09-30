Halloween 2022: Fun “Hocus Pocus 2” Collection Haunts Rock ‘Em Socks

Rock ‘Em Socks is hoping to put a spell on fans of the Sanderson Sisters with their new Hocus Pocus 2 assortment of socks. Five, yes five fun pairs inspired by the Disney+ original sequel make the perfect gift for anyone looking to stir up trouble and run amuck, amuck, amuck.

Sisters! It’s time to clean out your sock drawer, get rid of the holey monstrosities, and replace them with something new: Hocus Pocus 2 designs from Rock ‘Em Socks!

designs from Rock ‘Em Socks! The makers of fun, funky, and fabulous footwear are reviving the spirit of the witch trio across five styles themed to the movie.

Two designs feature the title font, one with new characters who light the Black Flame Candle, and the other with silhouettes of the sisters riding high in the sky against a large full moon.

If that’s not enough, Winifred, Mary and Sarah all get an animated makeover and star on their very own pairs decorated with creepy icons such as spiders, snakes, eyeballs and sickle moons.

Each pair sells for $19.99 and is available in Large/Extra Large, Small/Medium and Youth sizes.

Rock ‘Em’s socks are made using a cotton/polyester blend. It’s recommended to wash in similar colored laundry with cold water, inside out, and hung to dry.

The Hocus Pocus 2 Collection (and other Hocus Pocus) designs are available now at Rock ‘Em Socks .

. Links to the individual items can be found below.

