“Hocus Pocus 2” Soundtrack Now Available for Streaming

Hocus Pocus 2 Original Soundtrack is available digitally today with the CD set for release on November 11th. The soundtrack features 9 songs with an original score composed and produced by Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated composer John Debney (“Luck,” “Marry Me,” “Home Sweet Home Alone“).

The Hocus Pocus 2 track list is as follows: “Yes Salem, We're Back!” – Performed by Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker “The Witches Are Back” – Performed by Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker “Skeleton Sam” – Performed by LVCRFT “Planet Claire” – Performed by The B-52's “Ghosted” – Performed by DBone and The Remains “Somebody's Watching Me” (Urban Renewal Project Remix) – Performed by Rockwell “Hocus Pocus Voo Doo” – Performed by Big Bob Kornegay “Afraid of the Night” – Performed by DBone and The Remains (Featuring – Earl St. Clair) “One Way or Another” (Hocus Pocus 2 Version) – Performed by Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker “Salem 1653″ “Banished Thee” “I Don't Have a Temper” “Lighting the Black Flame” “Sanderson's Storm” “Let's Steal Their Souls!” “Salt Bags” “The Power Spell” “Cobweb the Cat/Hourglass” “Digging Up Billy” “Lift the Curse and Let Us Out” “I Need Your Head/Meeting the Mayor” “Forbidden Wood” “Is Becca a Witch?” “Finishing the Spell” “Sarah and Mary Disappear” “Making Amends with Gilbert” “Cobweb Canole” “Hocus Pocus Main Theme”

Composer John Debney: “Having started my career with Hocus Pocus 1 , what a wonderful bookend to have just completed Hocus Pocus 2 . To re-explore the wonderful world of our beloved witches has been an absolute joy. Working with the amazingly talented director Anne Fletcher, we strove to both capture the magic of the first film while giving the new one its own voice and darkly fun attitude. I hope that fans of the original film will love the new film creating a whole new generation of fans….and being reunited with the incredible Marc Shaiman has been an absolute joy as we again explore the musical landscape of Hocus Pocus !!”

About Hocus Pocus 2:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+ on September 30th.

Along with the aforementioned trio, Hocus Pocus 2 also stars: Sam Richardson ( The Tomorrow War) Doug Jones ( The Shape of Water ) Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso ) Whitney Peak ( Gossip Girl ) Belissa Escobedo ( American Horror Stories ) Lilia Buckingham ( Dirt ) Froyan Gutierrez ( Teen Wolf ) and Tony Hale ( Veep )

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) and produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard), with Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus) and Adam Shankman (Disenchanted) serving as executive producers.