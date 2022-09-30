New “Werewolf by Night” Featurette Gives More Looks at the Upcoming Marvel Special, Confirms Elsa Bloodstone

A new featurette on Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ special, Werewolf by Night, allows fans to hear from director and composer Michael Giacchino and confirms the involvement of a popular character from the Marvel Comics.

The new featurette confirms Laura Donnelly will be playing Elsa Bloodstone, the most feared monster hunter in the Marvel Universe.

Elsa debuted in “Bloodstone #1″ in 2001, and is the daughter of the immortal monster hunter Ulysses Bloodstone, who is also set to appear in Werewolf by Night .

. In addition to Donnelly, the featurette also includes appearances by: Kevin Feige Michael Giacchino Co-executive producer Brian Gay Editor Jeffrey Ford Gael Garcia Bernal (Jack Russell)

Giacchino talks a bit about his inspiration for this special: “ Werewolf by Night is just a giant mash-up, love letter to all these old movies which I absolutely loved and lived on growing up.”

Check out the new featurette below:

About Werewolf by Night:

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is set to debut on Disney+ on October 7.