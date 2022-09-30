Due to Hurricane Ian now approaching the Carolinas, there are some updates at Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
What's Happening:
- On the official Disney website, here are some updates concerning Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort.
- As the site notes, the resort is monitoring the progress of Hurricane Ian and preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.
- Beginning Friday, September 30th, all resort amenities at Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort will be unavailable as cast plans to shelter indoors.
- During this time, resort restaurants will be closed, and Cast Members will not be able to deliver food while the shelter indoors guidance is in place.
- Because of this, guests are asked to be prepared with enough food and water to last the duration of the storm.
- The resort will also not be able to accept any incoming arrivals at Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort on Saturday, October 1st.
- Guests are able to reschedule their trip or cancel their stays with any cancellation fees currently being waived.