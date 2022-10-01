ABC, ESPN and Other Disney Networks Go Dark on Dish and Sling TV Amid Carriage Dispute

Disney’s 20 television channels have been pulled from Dish Network’s and Sling TV’s services for customers across the US as a result of a failed carriage renewal, according to Variety.

Dish and Sling TV failed to reach a carriage-renewal deal on Friday, resulting in the removal of Disney’s networks from those services.

The networks no longer offered on Dish and Sling TV include: ESPN ESPN2 ESPNU ESPNews ESPN Deportes Disney Channel Disney Jr. Disney XD Freeform FX FXX FXM National Geographic Nat Geo Wild Nat Geo Mundo ACC Network SEC Network Longhorn Network Baby TV ABC

Dish claims Disney asked for a $1 billion increase in fees and wanted ESPN and ESPN 2 to be included in packages that otherwise do not include sports channels.

