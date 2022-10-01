Burglary Getaway Car Found in Canal at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Orange County deputies found a getaway car used after a recent burglary in a canal at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
- The SUV, which was reportedly used as a getaway car in the burglary of an Orlando dollar store, was pulled from the canal Friday morning.
- More specifically, the car was used in the burglary of a Family Dollar on Apopka Vineland Road around 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido.
- The manager of the store estimated roughly $3000 of damage was caused in the burglary and a deputy noted a cash register was missing from the store.
- An affidavit says the car was “ultimately … located in a lake on Disney property” near South Studio Drive and East Buena Vista Drive, between Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Swan Resort.
- According to the same affidavit, three men drove the car and committed the burglary before leaving the car in the canal.
- Deputies found the three men in the nearby woods and they were arrested and booked.