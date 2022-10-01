Burglary Getaway Car Found in Canal at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Orange County deputies found a getaway car used after a recent burglary in a canal at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The SUV, which was reportedly used as a getaway car in the burglary of an Orlando dollar store, was pulled from the canal Friday morning.

More specifically, the car was used in the burglary of a Family Dollar on Apopka Vineland Road around 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido.

The manager of the store estimated roughly $3000 of damage was caused in the burglary and a deputy noted a cash register was missing from the store.

An affidavit says the car was “ultimately … located in a lake on Disney property” near South Studio Drive and East Buena Vista Drive, between Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Swan Resort.

According to the same affidavit, three men drove the car and committed the burglary before leaving the car in the canal.

Deputies found the three men in the nearby woods and they were arrested and booked.