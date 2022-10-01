NBC Airing “Halloween in Hollywood” TV Special Giving a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Halloween Horror Nights

NBC will air a Halloween in Hollywood special on TV tonight, not only celebrating the upcoming release of Halloween Ends, but also giving a behind the scenes look at Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando.

What’s Happening:

The event will be focused on “NBCUniversal’s role in defining and redefining the [horror] genre over the past century and its vision for the future of horror.”

It will also feature a special message from Jamie Lee Curtis, with a sneak peak of her new film Halloween Ends from the iconic Halloween franchise (which will premiere in theaters and on Peacock October 14th).

Another exciting appearance from the event will be from Robert Englund, who famously played Freddy Krueger in the original Nightmare on Elm Street films.