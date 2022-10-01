NBC Airing “Halloween in Hollywood” TV Special Giving a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Halloween Horror Nights

NBC will air a Halloween in Hollywood special on TV tonight, not only celebrating the upcoming release of Halloween Ends, but also giving a behind the scenes look at Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando.
What’s Happening:
- The event will be focused on “NBCUniversal’s role in defining and redefining the [horror] genre over the past century and its vision for the future of horror.”
- It will also feature a special message from Jamie Lee Curtis, with a sneak peak of her new film Halloween Ends from the iconic Halloween franchise (which will premiere in theaters and on Peacock October 14th).
- Another exciting appearance from the event will be from Robert Englund, who famously played Freddy Krueger in the original Nightmare on Elm Street films.
- Theme park fans will be most excited when the special shifts gears to focus on Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.
- During the special, audiences will also get to witness celebrities such as America's Got Talent's Terry Crews and The Voice's Blake Shelton as they experience a haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights.
- Viewers will also get an inside look at how Universal transforms their parks into the seasonal spectacle that is Halloween Horror Nights, which is a “three-dimensional world of terror inspired by TV, music, and film’s most compelling horror properties."
- Hosted by Chris Hardwick from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, Halloween in Hollywood will air at 8:00/7:00c tonight on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock.