Walt Disney World Back to Normal Park Operating Hours Today, Typhoon Lagoon Reopening on Sunday

As of today, the four Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs are back to their normal operating hours following the closure for Hurricane Ian.

What’s Happening:

Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios Animal Kingdom

Today’s park hours are: Magic Kingdom: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. EPCOT: 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

Winter Summerland

Disney’s Blizzard Beach

Partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a validity window impacted by closure due to Hurricane Ian will be automatically extended to allow use of the remaining unused ticket days through September 30th, 2023.

Both Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will remain temporarily closed at this time.

Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled at this time in light of the temporary closure of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with prepaid reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.