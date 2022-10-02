How Disney Cast Members Helped Guests Staying at Walt Disney World Resort During Hurricane Ian

We have seen many times when cast members at Walt Disney World have made a big impact. When Hurricane Ian came through Florida, this was no exception. Disney Parks Blog shared how they made a difference.

What’s Happening:

Cast members came together to help create magic across Walt Disney World as Florida felt the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Before the storm, they worked together across the entire resort, from securing outdoor areas to packing thousands of meal kits for guests staying at the resort hotels and so much more.

As the storm made its way to Central Florida, cast members continued to be there for each other as well as guests, keeping the spirits high around the resort.

There were special character greetings, movie screenings, and recreational activities.

Many guests were able to share their experiences on social media as well as using Cast Compliments.

Now the theme parks are officially back open, the cast worked hard to clear debris and prepare the parks to make it look like nothing happened at all.

Thank you to all the cast and crew members that have worked so hard.

For information on Disney’s hurricane relief efforts, visit DisneyDisasterRelief.com