October Events Happening at Kennedy Space Center

There are some exciting things happening at the Kennedy Space Center in October that you won’t want to miss.

Rocket Launch: ULA Atlas V SES-20 & SES-21

October 4th, 2022 at 5:36 PM

Witness United Launch Alliance send two communications satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Rocket launch viewing is included with admission to the visitor complex.

For more information click here

Rocket Launch: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5

October 5th, 2022 12:00 PM

NASA and SpaceX will soon launch the fifth crewed mission to the International Space Station.

Watch liftoff from America’s multi-user spaceport with admission or an exclusive launch viewing package.

Click here

Taste of Space 2022 | Marstini Shake-Off