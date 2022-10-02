October Events Happening at Kennedy Space Center

There are some exciting things happening at the Kennedy Space Center in October that you won’t want to miss.

Rocket Launch: ULA Atlas V SES-20 & SES-21

  • October 4th, 2022 at 5:36 PM
  • Witness United Launch Alliance send two communications satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Rocket launch viewing is included with admission to the visitor complex.
  • For more information click here.

Rocket Launch: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 

  • October 5th, 2022 12:00 PM
  • NASA and SpaceX will soon launch the fifth crewed mission to the International Space Station.
  • Watch liftoff from America’s multi-user spaceport with admission or an exclusive launch viewing package.
  • Click here for more information and viewing package tickets.

Taste of Space 2022 | Marstini Shake-Off

  • October 7th, 2022 from 6:30 – 9:00 PM
  • GATEWAY: THE DEEP SPACE LAUNCH COMPLEX
  • Don’t miss your chance to taste the flavors of the season on October 7th.
  • Mingle with astronauts, enjoy a seasonal menu and sample local bars’ specialty cocktails during this special evening event.
  • For more information and tickets click here.