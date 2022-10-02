Walt Disney World Currently Accepting Online Auditions for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Have you dreamed of being a part of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Here’s your opportunity with Walt Disney World currently accepting online auditions through Tuesday, October 11th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is actively accepting online submissions from actors of all abilities and gender identities from a diverse spectrum of ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

In a one of a kind, immersive Star Wars multi-day adventure, guests of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser come aboard the Halcyon and voyage through a galaxy, far far away – and performers will join them as respected crew members, guests, and interlopers as they all travel in style to the Outer Rim.

This is a fully immersive experience where the story unfolds over two nights in a myriad of ways. During the experience, a variety of adventures befall the ship and onboard characters find themselves caught in the intrigue of a galactic conflict. This company of actors will portray characters from a vast and diverse galaxy and will actively engage with passengers as much as with other performers. Every character will be leveraged for improvisational, scripted, and interactive moments.

Seeking the Following:

Actors:

HARMAN CROY: Seeking a male-identifying, charismatic and engaging actor with strong improvisational abilities to portray First Order Lieutenant Croy. Character portrayed is human and working his way up the ladder. An ambitious officer of the First Order, the Lieutenant is new to his position of power, and is working hard not to let us know that. He doesn’t see a line between abusing and leveraging power.

LENKA MOK: Seeking a Diverse, female-identifying effervescent actor with strong improvisational abilities to portray the Halcyon's Cruise Director. She is a human with the capacity to learn that life is about more than the fun of the moment, and draws inspiration from the efforts she sees being made to bring harmony and justice to the galaxy. A born cruise director who loves travel and adventure, she is a cheerful and harmonious

RAITHE KOLE: Seeking a male-identifying, confident and engaging actor with strong improvisational abilities. Character portrayed is a well-traveled, devil-may-care human. A convincing and handsome schemer, he uses his charm to his advantage as he seeks out associates to enlist in his criminal enterprise. His calculated and conniving approach is an intellectual dance; a paso doble that leaves passengers wondering… was he the bull or the matador? Actors with sleight of hand tricks a plus and are encouraged to prepare a demonstration of abilities.

RIYOLA KEEVAN: Seeking a female identifying mature, commanding actor with strong improvisational abilities to portray the Halcyon's Captain. She is a worldly Pantoran with a rich, diverse history and dedication to her vocation. She is a strong and charismatic leader who has served as a well-respected ship commander for some time and demands the attention and focus of every room she walks into.

SAJA (Saber Trainer): Seeking male or female identifying actors who are warm and engaging athletic actors with improvisational abilities to serve as Saber Trainers. Patient and well-composed instructors, Saber Trainers serve as expert wielders of the lightsaber and he/she/they take cruisers through a physical demonstration. Prior sword/saber experience a plus as the role requires the ability to confidently brandish a lightsaber.

SAMMIE: Seeking a male-identifying, friendly and engaging actor with strong improvisational abilities to portray the mechanic. A youthful human with big dreams, his enthusiasm sometimes outpaces his capabilities, and, as a result, he tries to present a braggadocios front to mask the vulnerability of being far from home.

Actors With Musical Abilities:

GAYA: Seeking Diverse female identifying actor/vocalist with strong improvisational abilities to portray our Galactic Superstar. Character portrayed is a Twi'lek who commands respect and flame-roses at her feet. Operating in a legally-dubious world of galactic intrigue while fighting for her race's integrity and freedom, she is also a phenomenally soulful singer who demands focus in every conversation and performance alike. Her vocal range is preferably that of a Mezzo Soprano and her musical style is a hybrid of neo-soul, jazzy, funk, colored by her extensive travel and experiences. BIPOC candidates are strongly encouraged to submit for this role. Vocal range F3 -Eb5.

SANDRO: Seeking a male-identifying, youthful and friendly actor/guitarist/singer with strong improvisational acting abilities to portray The First-Time Cruiser. Character portrayed is a Togrutan who aspires to be more than the "alien next door". This hopeless romantic is a friendly and earnest musician who happily serenades his fellow guests as he aspires to impress the Galactic Superstar. He is a solid rhythm guitarist with a happy go lucky, easy going musical style. A struggling singer/songwriter looking for his big break. Vocal range low C to high A; Low tenor/high baritone.

Actors With Stunt/Combat Abilities:

KYLO REN: (6’0″-6’2″) Seeking a dynamic and athletic actor with improvisational abilities to portray Kylo Ren, a menacing Force-sensitive warrior, Kylo is driven by his connection to the dark side to achieve his ultimate goal of galactic domination. Actors with prior experience or knowledge in stage combat, Wushu, martial arts or hand-to-hand are encouraged to attend.

REY: (5'6″-5'8″) Seeking a dynamic and athletic actor with an athletic, slender build and strong improvisational abilities to portray Rey. Rey is a survivor, toughened by her life as a scavenger on the harsh desert planet of Jakku. Despite dismissing herself as a "no one", she learns that her life is being shaped by the mysterious power of the force. Actors with prior experience or knowledge in stage combat, Wushu, martial arts or hand-to-hand are encouraged to attend.

Submission and Online Audition Check-In Instructions:

This is a 2 step process. Candidates must submit AND check-in to the audition to be considered.

STEP 1 – SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS

Please click "My_Profile" to create or update your performer profile.

Under the LINKS section, upload your video audition link(s) to your profile.

YouTube links are preferred. Please have the link set as "unlisted".

Candidates can submit their own material or choose from the material linked below. Candidates can submit for more than one role.

STEP 2 – CHECK-IN INSTRUCTIONS

Visit Checkin.DisneyAuditions.com

Click on the audition titled "ONLINE SUBMISSIONS: Actors Who Are Local to Central Florida for Star Wars™ Galactic Starcruiser".

Take your selfie to complete the check-in process.

Please only submit yourself once.

Submissions will be accepted through October 11th, 2022; 3PM Eastern Time.

Potential in-person callbacks to be scheduled early/mid November. Callback candidates will be notified by October 24th.

Performers will only be notified if they are being considered for a call back following their initial submission.

Requirements:

Must be at least 18 years of age and authorized to work in the United States.

Performers employed by the Walt Disney World Resort are covered under the terms and conditions of a collective bargaining agreement with Actors' Equity Association.

Upon signing of the Walt Disney World Individual Employment Contract, candidates are eligible to immediately apply for membership in the Actor's Equity Association.