D23 Gold Member Exclusive “Encanto” Pin Being Released for Hispanic Heritage Month

D23 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the Madrigals and this special pin, featuring the beloved casita of the family Madrigal, and exquisite details of the door they helped to create together.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

which tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. You can stream the worldwide phenomenon Encanto now on Disney+

D23-Exclusive Encanto Family Madrigal Pin – Limited Edition

We don’t talk about Bruno but just try and get us to stop talking about this amazing pin! This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin es la manera perfecta to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and your own Familia mágica .

to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and your own . The pin has a limited edition of 1,000, and is available exclusively to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney on Monday, October 10th, at 7:00 a.m. PST.

It will retail for $17.99.

Maximum of two (2) pins of this style for purchase per D23 Gold Member for online orders.

To purchase, you must log in to shopDisney.com