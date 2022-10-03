D23 Gold Member “Hocus Pocus 2” Exclusive Pin Will Make You Run Amuck

Someone must have lit the Black Flame Candle, because the Sandersons are back in this D23 Gold Member exclusive pin! Thou hast not seen a pin as glorious as this one, and it’s sure to put a spell on you, and anyone who lays eyes on it with its ghoulish glow-in-the-dark features and stylized likenesses of the Sandersons themselves.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
D23-Exclusive Hocus Pocus 2 Glow-in-the-Dark Pin – Limited Edition | shopDisney
- Inspired by the Disney+ Original movie, Hocus Pocus 2. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.
- Hocus Pocus 2 is now available to stream on Disney+.
- Form a calming circle because this pin will make you run AMUCK with glee! This D23 Gold Member exclusive Glow-in-the-dark pin is a great way to usher in the Halloween season and “spell-ebrate” the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.
- The pin features the three Sanderson sisters in all their sinister glory, and it’s the perfect way to show off how you are the head witch in charge. Spend a little Black Flame magic and nab this special pin!
- The pin has a limited edition of 1,500, and is now available exclusively to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney.
- It retails for $13.99.
- Maximum of two (2) pins of this style for purchase per D23 Gold Member for online orders.
- To purchase, you must log in to shopDisney.com with the Disney account tied to D23 Gold Membership.
Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now