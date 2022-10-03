Video: Climb Aboard The Grand Sierra Railroad to Camp Spooky at Knott’s Spooky Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm transforms itself during the day at this time of year into Knott’s Spooky Farm, a family friendly seasonal event for those who aren’t quite ready for Knott’s Scary Farm. Take a ride in our video below aboard the Grand Sierra Railroad during this event as it takes passengers to Camp Spooky!
What’s Happening:
- Take a ride to Camp Spooky in this year’s edition of Knott’s Spooky Farm! The family friendly equivalent to the park’s iconic Knott’s Scary Farm event. During the day, the family can enjoy fun halloween activities and experiences including this charming train ride with a Halloween twist!
- All aboard the Grand Sierra Railroad! This four-minute train ride is a miniature replica of an actual steam locomotive similar to the one operating in Ghost Town. This beautifully decorated train takes guests on a scenic trip where they can take in the sights of Camp Snoopy and Fiesta Village.
- Camp Snoopy is a massive part of Knott’s Berry Farm. In fact, it’s so large that you can barely travel it on foot. So, take the train instead and hop aboard the Grand Sierra Railroad and experience all of the old-timey charms of traveling by rail. Feel the lead engine’s pull, hear the train’s whistle, and enjoy all of it with your entire family, as there’s plenty of room on board. Plus, see some familiar friends like Snoopy and Woodstock playing around camp. So, sit back and relax, this train is pulling out of the station.
- For the Knott’s Spooky Farm event, guests can hop aboard the Grand Sierra Railroad for a special Halloween experience, taking a trip through “Camp Spooky,” as riders pass 2-D and 3-D Halloween-themed characters and special effects along the trail.