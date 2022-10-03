runDisney Shows Off Medal For This Year’s Castaway Cay Challenge During Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Next Jamuary

runDisney has just released what those who booked the already sold out Castaway Cay challenge early next year will receive as their medal after they complete the challenge as a part of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

'Sea’ you at the finish line! 🏅 Take on the ultimate running adventure challenge during the @runDisney 2023 Disney Castaway Cay Challenge – we’re sharing a first look at the finisher medal! Learn more: https://t.co/o9weCFk07e pic.twitter.com/cqSWic0Vys — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) October 3, 2022

What’s Happening:

runDisney has shown off the medal that participants who complete the Walt Disney World Marathon’s Castaway Cay challenge in January of next year.

The event takes runners from the theme park and into the ocean, heading to Disney’s private island aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish, to take part in a 5k on the island.

The ultimate runner's vacation combines Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend presented by State Farm event with a race on Disney Cruise Line’ Private Island Destination, Disney Castaway Cay.

The Monday after Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, runners will board the all-new Disney Wish ship where fantastical worlds and beloved characters are brought to life as they set sail for Bahamian fun and relaxation on Castaway Cay––including one last 5K!

The cruise sets sail on January 9, 2023, aboard the Disney Wish to enjoy onboard magic, Broadway-style entertainment and imaginative dining. Important to note, this is just a showcase of the medals that the runners will receive. The Castaway Cay Challenge is currently sold out on the official runDisney website.

runDisney invites runners to test their mettle at their chosen skill level – from the 5K to the Marathon – in the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, where they’ll become part of something incredibly special. Not only is the 50th Walt Disney World Resort Anniversary celebration underway, but this year will mark the 30th Anniversary of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Presented by State Farm.