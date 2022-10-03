The Edison at Disney Springs Launches a Series of Spooky Spirits and a Breast Cancer Awareness Cocktail for October

It's October, and The Edison at Disney Springs will be debuting Halloween-inspired cocktails all spooky season long. As October is also Breast Cancer Awareness month, Patina Restaurant Group has teamed up with the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation to offer guests a special cocktail, with a portion of the proceeds from each drink to be donated to the charitable organization. Available from October 1st through 31st, The Pink Ribbon' was inspired by The Edison’s Mixologist, Alana Sullivan, in honor of her mother’s triumph in her battle against breast cancer. A non-alcoholic version will also be available. Participating restaurants include The Edison, Morimoto Asia, Maria & Enzo's, and Enzo’s Hideaway.

What’s Available:

The Pink Ribbon:

The Pink Ribbon is made with Herradura Reposado (Top Shelf Spirit), watermelon juice, lime juice, fresh muddled raspberries, and mint leaves. A mocktail version will also be available, including watermelon juice, lime juice, muddled fresh raspberries, and mint leaves

Pumpkin Spice Forever:

Inspired by fall’s iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, The Edison has created a delicious high roller cocktail for the season. Made with The Edison’s blend of Stoli Elit vodka, Borghetti espresso liqueur, Faretti biscotti liqueur, pumpkin spice and black walnut bitters — froth and all — the Pumpkin Spice Forever will leave guests feeling warm and fuzzy at first sip.

Blood Donor:

Served in a blood bag, the Blood Donor combines Aperol, Solerno, Espolòn Silver, lime juice and simple syrup to make a vivid crimson concoction — eerie, yet delicious.

Eye Drop:

The Eye Drop includes a blend of Absolut Citron, Cointreau, acid-adjusted simple syrup and cherry juice, garnished with a spooky eyeball.

Red Rum:

While the name of this cocktail brings back visions of one seriously creepy kid from America’s favorite cult classic horror flick, The Edison’s Red Rum cocktail, featuring Cruzan rum, orgeat, and hints of lemon, honey and cinnamon finished with muddled berries, promises easy drinking and only the sweetest dreams.