Trick or Treat for Halloween with New D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin Celebrating the Classic Short

Grab your broomsticks and put on those costumes, because this pin is absolutely spinning with Halloween delight! Trick-or-treat yourself to this adora-boo pin reflecting on 70 years of spooky memories with the classic short, Trick or Treat.

Inspired by Walt Disney's classic Halloween short, Trick or Treat , which made its debut on October 10th, 1952. The film follows Huey, Dewey, and Louie on Halloween night as they are treated to a trick by Donald Duck. A prankish Witch named Hazel sees this and decides to help the boys get even with “Unca” Donald using all the magical mischief at her disposal.

D23-Exclusive Trick or Treat 70th Anniversary – Commemorative Pin

Get your tricks and treats early with this spell-perfected pin! This D23 Gold Member-exclusive celebrates 70 years of Halloween fun with Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Witch Hazel, co-stars of Walt Disney's cartoon classic Trick or Treat . Donald's nephews are costumed for the holiday, as the mischievous witch “flies” over their heads. Keep your spells “double grim” and celebrate the spookiest season with this soon-to-be-coveted pin!

. Donald's nephews are costumed for the holiday, as the mischievous witch “flies” over their heads. Keep your spells “double grim” and celebrate the spookiest season with this soon-to-be-coveted pin! The pin has a limited edition of 1,000, and is available exclusively to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney on Monday, October 10th, at 7:00 a.m. PST.

It will retail for $15.99.

Maximum of two (2) pins of this style for purchase per D23 Gold Member for online orders.

