Universal Orlando Resort Adds Two Event Dates for Halloween Horror Nights 2022

Universal Orlando Resort has added two new event dates – Tuesday, October 11st and Monday, October 24th – for guests to experience all the horrors of the World’s Premier Halloween event.

What’s Happening:

Following the cancellation of two Halloween Horror Nights events last week due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando has added two additional dates: Tuesday, October 11st and Monday, October 24th.

Tickets for the additional event dates will go on sale tomorrow and can be purchased at www.universalorlando.com/halloween

The new dates are also valid for Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus and Ultimate Frequent Fear Passholders.

Plus, Universal Orlando is adding extra nights for Premier Passholders to use their Halloween Horror Nights free-admission benefit: Wednesday, October 5th Tuesday, October 11th Monday, October 24th

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights through October 31st – unleashing a terrifying lineup of haunting experiences based on horror and pop culture heavy-hitters, guests’ worst fears and gruesome twists on traditional Halloween elements. Guests will brave 10 movie-quality haunted houses and navigate five scare zones filled with menacing creatures lunging from the shadows. And when they need a break from the scares, they can enjoy two brand-new outrageous live shows, satiate their appetite with sinfully delicious food and beverage, shop the latest merchandise at an all-new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store and enjoy Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting rides.

