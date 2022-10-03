Wakanda Forever Workout Now Available on the Adidas Training by Runtastic App

Fans can't wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to hit theaters on November 11th, 2022. Did you know there is a new way to workout and support this film?
What’s Happening:
- If you’re ready for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you’ll love this new way to workout with the Wakanda Forever Workout.
- This app is available only on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple.
- Download the adidas Training by Runtastic app by clicking here.
- Here’s the description on the app: Excited for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Take on our new workout. Only on the adidas Training app!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis:
- Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.