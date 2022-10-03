Wakanda Forever Workout Now Available on the Adidas Training by Runtastic App

Fans can't wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to hit theaters on November 11th, 2022. Did you know there is a new way to workout and support this film?

If you’re ready for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , you’ll love this new way to workout with the Wakanda Forever Workout.

This app is available only on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple.

Download the adidas Training by Runtastic app by clicking here

Here’s the description on the app: Excited for Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Take on our new workout. Only on the adidas Training app!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis: