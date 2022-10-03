Walt Disney World Resort Guests Can Order Exclusive Magic Kingdom Land-Specific Magicbands

If you have a reservation for an upcoming visit to the Walt Disney World Resort and are staying at an on-site Disney Resort Hotel, you have access to some of the latest MagicBand designs with the debut of new pre-arrival bands available for purchase that feature art specific to the lands of the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

New Magicband designs have appeared for purchase for guests who have upcoming stays at Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

Guests can now choose specialty art that is specific to each land of the Magic Kingdom, and is currently available to those guests with a pre-arrival price of $25.00 and can be ordered through their reservation.

It should also be noted that each of these bands is also the second generation of the Magicband. These art designs are currently not available on the Magicband+.

The art on the bands channels the original guidemap designs of the park, now in its 50th year of existence. Fans will also note that Fantasyland’s band showcases a lagoon, once home to the legendary 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea attraction, while newer landmarks on the park’s skyline are not shown, as the map the art is pulled from predates those newer attractions like Splash Mountain Space Mountain

The bands also include an additional rubber slider that feature the name of the land represented that can be removed or added as the guest desires.

Take a look at the bands below, including the one pictured above.

Again, these bands are exclusive as a pre-arrival item for guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel. As of this time, they do not appear to be available in-park or in other locations.