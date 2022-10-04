Car Locator Feature Coming Later This Month to Disneyland App

The Disneyland App is getting ready to launch a new feature that is already popular at the Walt Disney World Resort, the Car Locator presented by State Farm, to help guests find their vehicle after a long day at the parks.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort

This complimentary feature, presented by State Farm, will use Location Services to find and save your parking information at the Mickey & Friends parking structure, Pixar Pals parking structure, Toy Story parking area and Simba parking lot. It works best when you enable Location Services, Bluetooth technology and Notifications on your mobile device, but if you don’t have Location Services on, you can manually enter your parking details. Either way, it’s a helpful reminder at the end of the day!

At Walt Disney World, the service recognizes what lot you’re in at a theme park or what garage or lot you’re in at Disney Springs

The feature is set to debut on the Disneyland App later this month, so we’ll be sure to check out how well the Car Locator works at the Disneyland Resort when it does!