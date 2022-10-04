Disney+ Now Available As Native App On PlayStation 5 Consoles

Disney+ and Star+ are relaunching on Sony Playtation 5 consoles, native to the machine with an app that now supports next-gen 4K HDR video streaming.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, PlayStation5 users can download Disney+ (globally) and Star+ (in Latin America) natively on PS5 consoles. With the relaunch, users can now stream their favorite movies, TV shows, Originals, and more in 4K High-Dynamic Range video quality.

Both Disney+ and Star+ require a paid subscription and high-speed Internet connection for best viewing quality. They are available to download in the Media section of the PS5 console.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star.

Star+ is a general entertainment and sports streaming service launched in Latin America on August 31, 2021. It is complementary to, but independent from Disney+ in this region.

What They’re Saying:

Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming: “A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we’re excited to enhance both Disney+ and Star+ for PlayStation 5 users. The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans.”