New Merchandise “Drops In” To The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Gift Shop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Fun new merchandise has been spotted at the Walt Disney World Resort celebrating the iconic Disney Parks attraction, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which itself towers over Disney’s Hollywood Studios and has since it debuted in 1994.

Today, new merchandise has hit the shelves and some newer merchandise is still there we’d love to show off. There’s no better way to get things started than showing off the ever-familiar bellhop hat. Now, it comes in two forms! Both as a keychain, and the other as a legitimately wearable bellhop cap. Both are emblazoned with the name of the legendary lodging that the attraction takes place in, The Hollywood Tower Hotel. On the top of each, you’ll find a golden piece of art showcasing the familiar outline of the tower.

The Hollywood Tower Hotel is also celebrated in new shirts and hoodies that mark the Hollywood showplace that shut down on Halloween night, 1939.

The familiar “HTH” logo can also be found on a new insulated cup, that comes complete with the color scheme and the logo for the hotel, as well as the new typeface that seems to call back more to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa than a spooky hotel on the dark side of Hollywood.

Like your attraction specific merchandise with a bit more character? Another shirt not only features an era-appropriate Mickey Mouse, but also a quote from the attraction, “A Warm Welcome Back to Those Who Made It.”

Mickey can also be found on a mug showcasing the “HTH” logo of the hotel and a familiar looking black and white swirl. This acknowledges The Twilight Zone connection to the attraction without specifically mentioning the series that the attraction is based on.

And a traditional pair of Minnie Mouse ears takes on a style all their own with ears that feature the familiar color scheme and striping we’ve already seen representing the Hollywood Tower Hotel, and adorns them with a bow that is a stylized version of the indicator for an elevator marking what floor the vehicle is on, complete with indicator arrows. Of course, the terrifying 13th floor is indicated on the bow as well.

All of this merchandise can be found at the gift shop at the exit of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, so be sure to check it out the next time you drop in to this side of Sunset Boulevard.