Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure Collectible Attraction Key Releasing October 14th

Attention all Avengers Campus recruits! The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure will be released on Friday, October 14th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

The Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure Collectible Attraction Key is a limited edition of 2022, and has a retail price of 27€.

Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty App on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 6 PM CET. “Last chance” tickets will be available on Thursday, October 13th, 2022 at 12 PM CET.

The sale will take place at the Walt Disney Studios Store inside Walt Disney Studios Park. at 9:30 AM CET– with a limit of 2 units per transaction.

Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.

