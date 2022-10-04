Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure Collectible Attraction Key Releasing October 14th

Attention all Avengers Campus recruits! The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure will be released on Friday, October 14th, 2022.

  • The Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure Collectible Attraction Key is a limited edition of 2022, and has a retail price of 27€.
  • Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty App on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 6 PM CET. “Last chance” tickets will be available on Thursday, October 13th, 2022 at 12 PM CET.
  • The sale will take place at the Walt Disney Studios Store inside Walt Disney Studios Park. at 9:30 AM CET– with a limit of 2 units per transaction.
  • Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.

