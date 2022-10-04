Yo! Pizza Planet Inspires New Toy Story x Junk Food Collection

If you’re in the mood to eat pizza, unfortunately we can’t satisfy your hunger. However if it's a pizza-inspired apparel collection you’re after we can direct you to shopDisney! The Toy Story x Junk Food Collection is bringing 90s flavored Pizza Planet fashions to fans, and we can’t wait to dig in!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney has partnered with Junk Food to bring about a new collection of apparel themed to the one and only Pizza Planet!

The classic kid-friendly eatery from Toy Story is the sole focus of the assortment and serves up craveable styles featuring slices of pizza, the Pizza Planet logo, our favorite little green men, and even “The Claw!”

With something as delicious as pizza you can bet the ideas and designs for the series run the gamut of styles! The assortment features: Bomber Jacket Jogging Pants Shorts Tank Tops T-Shirts Bags Headwear

While many of the new styles are available now there are a few more items that have yet to make their way to shopDisney.

In the coming weeks fans can expect to see a 4-piece Pin Set and a Tumbler inspired by the restaurant.

Prices range from $16.99-$79.99 and all styles are designed for adults. Links to the collection can be found below.

Tees and Tanks

Toy Story ''Extra Large, Extra Cheese, Extra-Terrestrial'' T-Shirt for Adults

Toy Story ''Pizza is Love'' T-Shirt for Adults

Toy Story ''The Chosen One Is Pizza'' Ringer T-Shirt for Adults

Toy Story ''My World Revolves Around Pizza'' Ringer T-Shirt for Adults

Pizza Planet Shorts for Women by Junk Food – Toy Story

Toy Story ''Take Us To Your Pizza" Tank Top for Adults

Toy Story ''The Chosen One'' Tank Top for Adults

Top It Off

Toy Story Hair Scrunchie Set for Adults

Toy Story Reversible Bucket Hat for Adults

Streetwear

Toy Story ''There's Always Space For Pizza'' Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults

Pizza Planet Jogger Pants for Adults by Junk Food – Toy Story

Pizza Planet Bomber Jacket for Women by Junk Food – Toy Story

Bag It To Go

Pizza Planet Tote by Junk Food – Toy Story

Toy Story Alien Pizza Crossbody Bag by Junk Food