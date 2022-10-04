Visa Cardmembers Can Enjoy Special Savings On Select Rooms at Aulani

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 35% on select rooms for stays of 5 or more nights at Aulani – A Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii early next year.

What’s Happening:

Disney Visa Cardmembers can enjoy special savings on a wonderful winter getaway at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, valid most nights through Jan. 5 to March 30, 2023. This includes savings up to 35% on select rooms for stays of 5 or more nights or 30% on stays of 4 nights!

Visa Cardmembers can take advantage of this great offer, where the longer they stay, the more they save: Ocean View or Partial Ocean View Rooms Save 35% for stays of 5 or more nights Save 30% for stays of 4 nights Standard View, Island Garden View or Poolside Garden View Rooms Save 30% for stays of 5 or more nights Save 25% for stays of 4 nights

Additionally, a similar offer with savings up to 30% for stays of 5 or more nights will be available for Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World

Discover a family paradise with a touch of magic at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i. There's something for everyone to enjoy at this award-winning Resort, and so much is included with your stay and more!

Walt Disney Imagineers worked hand in hand with local artisans and cultural experts to create Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Inspired by the natural wonders and rich traditions of Hawai‘i, Aulani Resort is the ultimate family getaway—celebrating the beauty, history and welcoming spirit of the island.