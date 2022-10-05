Pixar’s Adrian Molina Shares Experiences in New “Voces Unidas” Video From Disney

Pixar Animation Studios’ Adriana Molina took a few moments to talk about his inspirations and his career track that led up to him directing Pixar’s upcoming feature, Elio.

From his early memories of animation to writing and directing for Pixar Animation Studios, Adrian Molina's journey has brought him to stories like Coco and the upcoming Elio .

and the upcoming . In the video above, you can watch as he shares a few of the lessons he's learned along the way. From early inspiration from his father’s post-it note pad, a high-school viewing of Monsters, Inc., and a bit of advice about patience, Molina shares his journey as a filmmaker.

Most known for his work on Pixar's Coco, which follows Miguel in a vibrant tale of family, fun, and adventure as the aspiring young musician sets out on an extraordinary journey to the Land of the Dead, where an unexpected friend helps him uncover the history of his family and the mysteries of their traditions.

Molina is also directing the upcoming film from Pixar Animation Studios, Elio, which was announced at the recent D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. The film will follow a boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy and is mistaken for the intergalactic ambassador for our planet, Earth. The film is set to star America Ferrara (Superstore) as Olga Solis and Yonas Kibreab as the titular Elio. The film will be directed by Molina, who previously served as co-director of Coco.

Elio is slated for a 2024 release, and Coco is now available to stream on Disney+