Busch Gardens Tampa To Offer Howl-O-Days Christmas Photo Opportunity

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering free “Howl-O-Days" family photo sessions Inside of their revamped Christmas-themed Haunted House from their Howl-O-Scream event.

What’s Happening:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is inviting guests to create all-new family traditions at “The Residence: Home for The Holidays” haunted house where merriment suddenly turns murderous.

The house is currently one of their attractions during their ultra-popular Howl-O-Scream seasonal event and has recently been revamped with a Christmas themed.

The limited-time Howl-O-Days photo sessions will be offered Oct. 13 – 16 with complimentary digital photo download available as part of the eerie experience

Brave soul HowlOScreamTampa.com

To participate in this complimentary experience, guests are required to make an advance booking by visiting the park’s website

Upon completion of the photo session, guests will be provided with a free digital download, and will have the opportunity to purchase additional prints at an adjacent photo location.

