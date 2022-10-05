Marvel Shares First Look at the Next Era of the Fantastic Four

The next incredible adventures of Marvel’s first family are upon us! This November, writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello launch an all-new run of “Fantastic Four” where they’ll take this beloved team of super hero icons to exciting new places throughout the Marvel Universe and beyond!

Packed with the grand, high-concept sci-fi storytelling that only the Fantastic Four

North and Coello will craft separate adventures spotlighting each member of the team before bringing in the band back together in epic fashion at the end of the book’s first arc!

The debut issue will star Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters as they embark on a road trip that takes a very weird turn.

Something terrible has happened to the Fantastic Four and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to leave it behind! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that's been going on since before they were born… That's been going on since before they were born… That's been going on since before they were born…

Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four? Get your first hints in all-new interior artwork and find out on November 9 .

The issue also has two covers, both by artist Alex Ross. The first can be seen above while the second is below.

What they’re saying: