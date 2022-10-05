Sony Taps Jonas Cuaron to Direct Spider-Man Spinoff Film “El Muerto”

Sony has tapped Jonas Cuaron to direct their upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film El Muerto, according to Deadline.
- Cuaron joins Bad Bunny, who is set to star in the film as the titular character.
- Cuaron is known for his 2015 thriller Desierto, which starred Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Werewolf by Night’s Gael Garcia Bernal.
- Cuaron is also the son of Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuaron.
- El Muerto is in early development, with Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer writing the script.
- El Muerto is slated to hit theaters on January 12, 2024.
What they’re saying:
- Bad Bunny: “It’s amazing, it’s incredible. I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling, and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion, so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role to me, and it will be epic.”
About El Muerto:
- The character of El Muerto aka Juan Carlos was a super powered wrestler who originally fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match where he was stung with a paralyzing poison. After being saved from the hospital by Spider-Man after his oppressor El Dorado came to claim his life, the two would team up to defeat Dorado.