Sony Taps Jonas Cuaron to Direct Spider-Man Spinoff Film “El Muerto”

Sony has tapped Jonas Cuaron to direct their upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film El Muerto, according to Deadline.

Cuaron joins Bad Bunny, who is set to star in the film as the titular character.

Cuaron is known for his 2015 thriller Desierto , which starred Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Werewolf by Night ’s Gael Garcia Bernal.

El Muerto is in early development, with Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer writing the script.

El Muerto is slated to hit theaters on January 12, 2024.

What they’re saying:

Bad Bunny: “It’s amazing, it’s incredible. I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling, and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion, so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role to me, and it will be epic.”

About El Muerto: