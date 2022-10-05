Hollywood Records Launches New Podcast About Film and Television Music, “The Big Score”

Hollywood Records is launching a new podcast series taking a look at the music behind upcoming movies and projects with The Big Score.
What’s Happening:
- Disney-Owned Hollywood Records is launching a new podcast series, The Big Score, that will offer first-person audio and video vignettes that delve deep into the creation of film and television music for influential and award-winning movies and shows from Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, Onyx Collective and more.
- The new series aims to give audiences a chance to gain personal perspectives, stories and insights from some of today’s most innovative composers and artists, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access into the recording process and creation of their scores.
The Big Score episode lineup:
- 10/6
- Siddhartha Khosla
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Podcast + Docuseries
- Jeff Ament
- FX’s Under The Banner of Heaven (Hulu)
- Docuseries
- Pilou
- Not Okay (Searchlight Pictures)
- Docuseries
- Siddhartha Khosla
- 10/11
- Daniel Pemberton
- See How They Run (Searchlight Pictures)
- Podcast + Docuseries
- Daniel Pemberton
- 10/18
- Ian Hultquist and Drum & Lace
- Rosaline (20th Century Studios/Hulu)
- Docuseries
- Amanda Jones
- Super/Natural (National Geographic/Disney +)
- Docuseries
- Ian Hultquist and Drum & Lace
- 10/25
- Carter Burwell
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
- Podcast + Docuseries
- Carter Burwell
- 11/2
- Daniel Pemberton
- Amsterdam (20th Century Studios)
- Podcast + Docuseries
- Daniel Pemberton
- 11/9
- Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest
- Reasonable Doubt (Onyx Collective/Hulu)
- Podcast + Docuseries
- Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest
