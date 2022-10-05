Hollywood Records Launches New Podcast About Film and Television Music, “The Big Score”

Hollywood Records is launching a new podcast series taking a look at the music behind upcoming movies and projects with The Big Score.

Disney-Owned Hollywood Records is launching a new podcast series, The Big Score, that will offer first-person audio and video vignettes that delve deep into the creation of film and television music for influential and award-winning movies and shows from Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Freeform, and FX.

The new series aims to give audiences a chance to gain personal perspectives, stories and insights from some of today's most innovative composers and artists, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access into the recording process and creation of their scores.

The Big Score episode lineup:

10/6 Siddhartha Khosla Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Podcast + Docuseries Jeff Ament FX’s Under The Banner of Heaven (Hulu) Docuseries Pilou Not Okay (Searchlight Pictures) Docuseries

10/11 Daniel Pemberton See How They Run (Searchlight Pictures) Podcast + Docuseries

10/18 Ian Hultquist and Drum & Lace Rosaline (20th Century Studios/Hulu) Docuseries Amanda Jones Super/Natural (National Geographic/Disney +) Docuseries

10/25 Carter Burwell The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) Podcast + Docuseries

11/2 Daniel Pemberton Amsterdam (20th Century Studios) Podcast + Docuseries

11/9 Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest Reasonable Doubt (Onyx Collective/Hulu) Podcast + Docuseries

