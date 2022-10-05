Hollywood Records Launches New Podcast About Film and Television Music, “The Big Score”

Hollywood Records is launching a new podcast series taking a look at the music behind upcoming movies and projects with The Big Score.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney-Owned Hollywood Records is launching a new podcast series, The Big Score, that will offer first-person audio and video vignettes that delve deep into the creation of film and television music for influential and award-winning movies and shows from Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, Onyx Collective and more.
  • The new series aims to give audiences a chance to gain personal perspectives, stories and insights from some of today’s most innovative composers and artists, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access into the recording process and creation of their scores.

The Big Score episode lineup:

  • 10/6
    • Siddhartha Khosla
    • Jeff Ament
      • FX’s Under The Banner of Heaven (Hulu)
      • Docuseries
    • Pilou
      • Not Okay (Searchlight Pictures)
      • Docuseries
  • 10/11
  • 10/18
    • Ian Hultquist and Drum & Lace
      • Rosaline (20th Century Studios/Hulu)
      • Docuseries
    • Amanda Jones
  • 10/25
    • Carter Burwell
      • The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
      • Podcast + Docuseries
  • 11/2
    • Daniel Pemberton
      • Amsterdam (20th Century Studios)
      • Podcast + Docuseries
  • 11/9
    • Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest
      • Reasonable Doubt (Onyx Collective/Hulu)
      • Podcast + Docuseries

