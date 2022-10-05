Universal Orlando’s Holidays Celebration Returns November 12 with Holiday Tour, Character Breakfast and More

Universal Orlando Resort guests can take the merriment of the destination’s Holidays celebration to the next level with additional festive experiences select dates from November 12 through January 1, 2023 – including embarking on an exclusive guided tour of this year’s event during Universal’s Holiday Tour and encountering the mean, green one himself, the Grinch, while enjoying a delicious breakfast during the popular The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast. Plus, guests can enjoy a spectacular slate of holiday festivities that include special dining, décor and entertainment across all eight Universal Orlando hotels.

Universal’s Holiday Tour:

On select dates, guests can enjoy a guided tour filled with unique experiences and special access to the beloved holiday entertainment taking place across Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, such as: Meeting the maven of mischief, the Grinch, and his faithful dog, Max, while enjoying a delicious hot cocoa bar with small bites and desserts at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous in Universal’s Islands of Adventure New this year, small plates will include Who Hash, Chicken & Waffles, Popcorn Shrimp, plus non-alcoholic beverages. Access to reserved seating at the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” – a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in Universal’s Islands of Adventure Enjoying a meet-and-greet and photo opp with Santa Claus in Universal Studios Florida (includes one digital download photo) Priority access to one attraction (subject to Tour itinerary). Capping off the night in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure with an exclusive, after-hours showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” – a stunning projection of holiday spirit and Christmas moments inspired by the beloved “Harry Potter” stories brought to life on the majestic Hogwarts castle

Universal’s Holiday Tour is available on select dates beginning November 13 through January 1, 2023 and can be booked by visiting www.universalorlando.com/holidays

Pricing starts at $79.99 (plus tax) and separate theme park admission with a 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park ticket is required.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders receive a $10 discount per ticket per passholder with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-866-346-9350 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. EDT daily or by visiting the UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida. Regular Seasonal and Power Pass blockout dates apply.

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

The popular dining experience, The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast, is back this year for Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration – allowing guests to start their day with a delicious breakfast and appearances by some of their favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including the Grinch.

Guests also receive access to one digital download photo as a keepsake from their encounter with the Grinch during this special opportunity.

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast takes place in Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous in Universal’s Islands of Adventure on select dates from November 12 through December 29, 2022 and can be booked by visiting www.universalorlando.com/holidays

Pricing for this experience is $41.99 (plus tax) for adults and $26.99 (plus tax) for children and separate theme park admission is required.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders can take advantage of a 20% discount on the dining experience’s ticketed price when purchased in person at the front gate or a Guest Services location with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass. Regular Seasonal and Power Pass blockout dates apply.

The Holiday Festivities Continue at Universal’s Hotels

The awesomest celebration of the season continues at all eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels, complete with festive décor that perfectly complements each hotel’s individual theme, holiday feasts and special activities filled with holiday cheer for the whole family. Universal hotel guests can enjoy special menus for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays, menorah lighting ceremonies, holiday crafts for kids and more. Plus, select hotels offer additional holiday entertainment that includes Christmas tree lightings, strolling carolers and more.

Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration kicks off Saturday, November 12 and runs daily through Sunday, January 1, 2023, and features an amazing collection of festivities that range from traditional merriments to irreverent twists on holiday classics – including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and live concerts by Mannheim Steamroller (on select nights).