Kennedy Space Center and Carnival Cruise Lines Team Up To Bring NASA-Inspired Youth Activities Aboard Ships

Kennedy Space Center and Carnival Cruise Line are teaming up to bring a children’s space program to life aboard ships later this year, inspired by NASA Science.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of World Space Week, Carnival Cruise Line announced today that it is partnering with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to launch a children’s space program with activities inspired by NASA science, which will debut on Carnival Celebration this November.

As part of Camp Ocean’s science and discovery programming, the credible Space Cruisers curriculum supported by NASA is designed to be as educational as it is fun and will enable children of all ages to explore the universe and our home planet in an array of hands-on and one-of-a-kind learning experiences. Children will be able to complete “missions” (activities) to earn a special, themed mission patch representative of the program.

Highlights include: Optimal Orbit (ages 2-8) – learn the pull of gravity and how planets, satellites and other objects move through space in a hands-on experience with a giant trampoline. Design Your Own Mission Patch (ages 6-11) – join the long-standing tradition among astronauts and design your own take-home mission patch to tell your story. Space Cruisers Rocket Workshop (ages 6-11) – follow in the footsteps of NASA’s talented engineers and build your own paper rocket to fly high to the sky. Mars Base Connect (family-friendly) – explore the steps it takes to build a Mars base and come together with family members to create your own. ASTRO! (family-friendly) – call out constellations as they’re displayed on a unique star projector in a space-themed BINGO game for the chance to win special giveaways.



Bringing the fun learning experience to a new dimension, an area of Camp Ocean will feature an illuminated space wall that showcases the planets as well as a display of light-up constellations on the ceiling. Featured will be actual constellations as well as special Carnival-themed constellations such as a ship model and the line’s iconic funnel.

The program will debut on Carnival Celebration when it sets sail on its inaugural voyage from Miami this November, and will then be rolled out to the Space Coast with Mardi Gras in Port Canaveral in time for the holiday season. Various activities from the program will later go fleetwide in time for spring break.

Carnival Celebration will be the second Carnival ship to include an award-winning roller coaster at the top of the ship. The ship will debut from the redesigned state-of-the-art Terminal F at PortMiami, the line’s third terminal at the port and its largest in South Florida. The terminal will be among the first at PortMiami to be shore-power ready in 2023.

What They’re Saying: