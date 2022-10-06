Photos – Wonders of Xandar Pavilion Comes to New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con is underway and Marvel fans in attendance can visit the Wonders of Xandar pavilion right on the showfloor.

Making the trip from EPCOT, Xandarian ambassadors are in attendances to learn more about Terra and help teach guests more about Xandar. In most of the images below, we have provided a translation of the Xandarian language beneath.

Wonders of Xandar

A photo op with a look at the Wonders of Xandar pavilion at EPCOT is available for guests.

Wish You Were Here

Xandarian ambassadors are available for all kinds of fun interactions.

Let’s Talk Terra

Guests can also take part in the Xandarian cultural exchange and bring a Terran artifact to trade for a pack of the Xandarian treat known as Zarg Nuts. Guests receive a ticket with a QR code that they can then take to a Zarg Nuts vending machine to receive their treat.

Go Nuts Zarg Nuts

Go Nuts for Zarg Nuts

We’re a little nutty

There is also a wall full of safety posters from the Xandarian Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Xandarian Occupational Safety and Health Administration

Tomorrow will reward you for working safely today

Safety zone for jump points

1- 20 Jumps

Most lifeforms are easily able to handle to 1-20 jumps

21-50 jumps

Use caution if needing to jump through this many hoops

50 or more

Highly dangerous, avoid 50 or more will probably result in space face

A video board can also be found promoting the Wonders of Xandar pavilion in EPCOT. It even features a famous quote from one of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Visit our pavilion at EPCOT

“I Am Groot” – Groot

Guests can also see Nova Corps costumes and all kinda of Terran artifacts recovered by the Xandarian Cultural Exchange.

And finally, for those who want to do some translating of the Xandarian language themselves, a decoding tool is available for you to “test your skills.”