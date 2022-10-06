Photos – Wonders of Xandar Pavilion Comes to New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con is underway and Marvel fans in attendance can visit the Wonders of Xandar pavilion right on the showfloor.
Making the trip from EPCOT, Xandarian ambassadors are in attendances to learn more about Terra and help teach guests more about Xandar. In most of the images below, we have provided a translation of the Xandarian language beneath.
Wonders of Xandar
A photo op with a look at the Wonders of Xandar pavilion at EPCOT is available for guests.
Wish You Were Here
Xandarian ambassadors are available for all kinds of fun interactions.
Let’s Talk Terra
Guests can also take part in the Xandarian cultural exchange and bring a Terran artifact to trade for a pack of the Xandarian treat known as Zarg Nuts. Guests receive a ticket with a QR code that they can then take to a Zarg Nuts vending machine to receive their treat.
Go Nuts Zarg Nuts
Go Nuts for Zarg Nuts
We’re a little nutty
There is also a wall full of safety posters from the Xandarian Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Xandarian Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Tomorrow will reward you for working safely today
Safety zone for jump points
1- 20 Jumps
Most lifeforms are easily able to handle to 1-20 jumps
21-50 jumps
Use caution if needing to jump through this many hoops
50 or more
Highly dangerous, avoid 50 or more will probably result in space face
A video board can also be found promoting the Wonders of Xandar pavilion in EPCOT. It even features a famous quote from one of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Visit our pavilion at EPCOT
“I Am Groot” – Groot
Guests can also see Nova Corps costumes and all kinda of Terran artifacts recovered by the Xandarian Cultural Exchange.
And finally, for those who want to do some translating of the Xandarian language themselves, a decoding tool is available for you to “test your skills.”