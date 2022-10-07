Disney Princess The Concert fans are familiar with the name Susan Egan. Disney Concerts shared that she will be unable to perform at this time because she has been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Concert shared that Susan Egan has been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy and will be unable to perform at this time.
- Thankfully, she is well on her way to a full recovery.
Susan Egan Facebook Post:
- Hi friends. So, this past week I was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy (cute right? Belle!) – a temporary condition which paralyzes one side of the face. I’m told it’s triggered by a virus, and it seems we have one of those lurking about.
- I should make a full recovery, but like Justin Bieber (good company!), who announced a similar condition, I’m unable to perform at this time, and thus will not be on tour with Disney Princess – The Concert this fall.
- I will of course continue in my role as executive producer, alongside my amazing partners, working daily behind the scenes to bring you an absolutely incredible production!