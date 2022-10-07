Disney+ Shares Official Trailer for “The Mysterious Benedict Society” Season 2

With just a few weeks before the premiere of its second season, Disney+ has shared the official trailer for The Mysterious Benedict Society.

This season, the four orphans who were recruited by Mr. Benedict (Hale) are sent on another mission to save the world from his evil twin brother, Dr. L.D. Curtain (also played by Hale).

When Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira), and Constance (Marta Kessler) discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two (Kristen Schaal) have been kidnapped, they are tasked with putting together riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme.

Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the group embarks on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea, and pie truck, using their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost associates.Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

The Mysterious Benedict Society also stars MaameYaa Boafo as Rhonda Kazembe, Ryan Hurst as Milligan, and Gia Sandhu as Ms. Perumal.

The Mysterious Benedict Society returns with a two-episode premiere on October 26th on Disney+.