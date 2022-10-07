How Walt Disney World Cast Members Came Together During Hurricane Ian

Before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, cast members across Walt Disney World were preparing the resort for the storm. Here's how the team went above and beyond all across the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Cast members across all of Walt Disney World Resort were making preparations before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week.

This included securing outdoor areas as well as making thousands of meal kits for guests that were staying at the resort hotels.

They were even donating and delivering emergency supplies to local communities in need.

Donald Drasheff, director of Disney’s Buena Vista Construction Company, led the Facilities & Operations Services teams at Walt Disney World to prepare the resort area and take part in clean-up recovery after the storm with the help of a large team.

"We are able to respond very quickly when there is a crisis like this, to handle everything from filling and delivering sandbags, to taking down props and awnings, to strapping down merchandise and food and beverage carts, to boarding up LED signs," said Drasheff, who worked as an engineering manager at the parks for 11 years before joining Buena Vista Construction Company six months ago.

The Walt Disney Company contributed millions of dollars to provide assistance to cast members and employees affected by the storm through the company’s relief fund and support to charitable partners. This includes the American Red Cross, Feeding America, Heart of Florida United Way, and others working on local relief efforts.

Thousands of cast members stayed on site for two days throughout the hurricane to care for guests.

"We set up cots and air mattresses. Everyone brought snacks. Everyone was just in great spirits the whole time. It’s definitely seeing your cast members in a different light," Katie Leighty, a cast member, said with a laugh. "One of the unique things that we always talk about at Disney Parks is how we all come together to get through challenges and take care of each other. Those moments when we come together are always special. "

Leighty added, "It was great to see everyone pitching in and doing whatever they could," which included cast members at all levels of the company. "I saw our head of custodial out there raking the park. She’s the executive in charge, and she still jumped in to help clean up for both our guests and the animals. It’s just super cool to see everyone out there for the common cause. "

For Daniel Auster, a concierge at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, it was emblematic of a culture where cast members are encouraged to "be in the story."

"People were being so positive. The ways that we were able to create magic for all of our guests in such a difficult and stressful time are things that you don’t see anywhere else," said Auster.

"Teamwork is how we run our business. We spend so much time together that it really feels more like a family," Drasheff said. "We build a lot of trust and credibility amongst each other, and when it’s time for the team to step-up, there’s no ifs, ands, or buts. We’re ready to go. We’re willing to do whatever it takes. "

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning



