Michael Giacchino’s “Werewolf by Night” Score Now Available for Streaming

With Marvel’s new Halloween special Werewolf by Night now streaming on Disney+, the score is also now available for streaming on all your favorite services.

is directed by acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino who, of course, also created the music for the special. The haunting score is now available to stream on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music iTunes Deezer Tidal

The soundtrack consists of 16 tracks, including the new sounder that introduces the “Marvel Special Presentation.”

About Werewolf by Night:

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

