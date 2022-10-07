Michael Giacchino’s “Werewolf by Night” Score Now Available for Streaming

With Marvel’s new Halloween special Werewolf by Night now streaming on Disney+, the score is also now available for streaming on all your favorite services.
- Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is directed by acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino who, of course, also created the music for the special.
- The haunting score is now available to stream on multiple platforms, including:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- Tidal
- The soundtrack consists of 16 tracks, including the new sounder that introduces the “Marvel Special Presentation.”
- You can stream Michael Giacchino’s Werewolf by Night soundtrack here.
About Werewolf by Night:
- On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is streaming now on Disney+ on October 7. Check out Mack’s review here.
