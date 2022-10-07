The Central Coast Entertainment Expo Happening November 4th and 5th in Arroyo Grande, CA

The Central Coast Entertainment Expo will be happening November 4th and 5th in Arroyo Grande, CA. This event is to celebrate cinema and promote media arts and entertainment on California’s Central Coast.

What’s Happening:

The Central Coast Entertainment Expo's (CCEE's) mission is to celebrate cinema and promote media arts and entertainment on California’s Central Coast.

They do that through fun, engaging and entertaining films that spark inspiration or set our imagination free.

2022 will be the inaugural year that will light the spark for many subsequent events to come.

Ticket Pricing & Information:

Special – 2 Day VIP – $125

– $125 The 2 Day VIP Ticket grants you access to both the November 4th Central Coast Showcase (5-9:30PM) and the November 5th Entertainment EXPO (10AM-8:30PM).

VIP Ticket holders will also have exclusive access to the VIP Salon and Patio activities, including lunch and refreshments.

The special 2 Day VIP Ticket also comes with an annual FAN Central Coast Film Society membership.

To Purchase Tickets, click HERE

Friday November 4th:

General Admission – $10

Student – $5

Friday tickets grant you access to the November 4th Central Coast Showcase (5-9:30PM), including networking, industry speakers, and featuring the best of film, media arts, and entertainment from Central Coast Film Programs and local filmmakers.

Saturday November 5th: